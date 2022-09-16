PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — D.A. of Luzerne County announced a man has been sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Pittston city police officer.

According to District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce, on January 22, 2021, David Folweiler fired a shot at Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi when he found Folweiler at a known drug-trafficking area in Pittston.

Investigators say the bullet narrowly missed Malvizzi who returned fire before Folwelier fled the scene. Through an investigation with the FBI officials state the bullet shot by Folwelier could have traveled as close to 11 inches from Officer Malvizzi’s head.

In a statement D.A. Sanguedolce said in part;

The District Attorney’s Office is committed to finding, arresting, and prosecuting anyone who takes action against the police. Our intent is to pursue these cases to ensure that the offenders are relocated to state prison.” Luzerne County Distirct Attorney, Sam Sanguedolce

David Folweiler has been convicted of the attempted murder of Officer Malvizzi and will serve 9 to 18 years in state prison.