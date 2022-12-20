MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in a crash that killed one while he was driving under the influence.

According to Pike County District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin, Kevin Lamar Aldridge, 43, of Arizona, entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a fatal crash on February 26, on Milford Road in Delaware Township.

In February, police said, Aldridge was driving a pickup truck with a blood alcohol of .275%, three times, over the limit, when the truck crossed into the opposite lane and struck a car driven by Michael Locke.

Locke died in the crash and the passenger, Gina Locke suffered major injuries.

Police say after the crash, Aldridge tried to flee the scene on foot, and later while being transported by ambulance to Wayne Hospital, when he jumped out of the ambulance.

An empty liquor bottle was found in Alridge’s vehicle and Aldridge emanated a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage, according to the release.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Aldridge driving his truck erratically and at a high speed along State Route 739 before he turned onto Milford Road. While other witnesses said they saw Aldridge drinking at a bar earlier that day.

After Aldridge’s guilty plea a judge immediately sentenced him to serve 12-30 years in state prison on charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI charge, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI, and false reports to law enforcement.