WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County man has been sentenced for diverting around $203,324 worth of taxes to his personal account.

Officials say, Devon Buck, 34, of Cogan Station, was sentenced to two years probation and fined $3,000 for attempting to evade income taxes. He was also ordered to pay $203,324 back to the IRS.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, Buck ran a landscaping business, DCL Landscaping, from 2015 through 2019, attempting to avoid federal income taxes by asking customers to pay using checks written out to him personally, rather than his business account.

Over the four years, investigators claim Buck diverted about $677,877 to his personal account allowing him to avoid $207,324 in income taxes.

The IRS says Buck filed fake business summaries to underreport his company’s income.