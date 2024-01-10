BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A case more than two decades old has come to a close in Colombia County.

In court 46-year-old Brian Quinn was sentenced to his remaining two months for involuntary manslaughter for the murder of 17-year-old Shamar Washington from Williamsport back in January of 2001.

This case was cold until Quinn’s arrest back in March of 2022. Since then, he’s been behind bars in the Columbia County prison.

According to court documents, which contained interviews with detectives back in 2001, Quinn and another individual got into an altercation with Washington in January of 2001 while they were allegedly buying drugs from him.

This altercation resulted in Washington being beaten, shot, and stabbed multiple times. Washington’s family reported him missing on January 7th of 2001, after no one had heard from him in two days.

On January 13 of that year, hunters discovered Washington’s frozen body in a wooded area near Bloomsburg.

“Shamar is a loving person. He’s very kind. Very respectable. He wasn’t a mean person at all. He was never mean to anyone. He would give you his heart if he could,” expressed Barbara Washington, mother of Shamar Washington

It wasn’t until March of 2022 that Quinn was arrested and charged in connection to Washington’s death.

In April of 2023, Quinn was also charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly sharpening a toothbrush into a point.

Moving over to this past Friday, January 5, Quinn entered into a guilty plea on both charges.

According to the plea, he has gotten credit for his time served, and he is immediately eligible for parole with an approved home plan. In two months, Quinn will be completely free.

No family members were present in court.