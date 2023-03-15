EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU)— A Wayne County Man has been sentenced to prison for the enticement of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said on Wednesday, 43-year-old Micheal Jacob Walczyk, of Beach Lake was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the enticement of a minor.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Walczyk pleaded guilty to the felony and admitted that between July 10, 2019, and September 2020, he intentionally “persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced” a 14-year-old girl to take part in producing child pornography.

Attorney Karam mentioned Walczyk made the 14-year-old girl participate in sexually explicit photos, videos, and live chats where he directed her to perform sexual acts.

In January 2020, he began inviting others to watch the minor perform “sexual shows” in which he’d charge them a fee and continuously verbally abuse and use controlling behavior in order to keep her performing for his enjoyment and profit, as noted by Attorney Karam.

Attorney Karam said Walczyk used several different mobile apps and websites to keep in contact with the child victim and forced her to give him all of her social media login information so he could watch and control her.

Judge Marini says Walczyk’s pattern of illegal sexual conduct with a minor “should result in a higher sentencing range as a repeat and dangerous sex offender against minors under the United States Sentencing Commission Guidelines.”

U.S. Officials say Walczyk admitted to using false identities to entice the victim and he produced and distributed child pornography.

Michael Walcyzk deserves each and every day of this 30-year sentence. His repeated virtual

invasions of his victim’s home; his sexual exploitation of her, both for his own pleasure and for

profit; and the psychological torment he inflicted have changed this child’s life. Our Crimes

Against Children Task Force will continue to diligently work to identify and apprehend

abhorrent predators like Michael Walcyzk, whose crimes demand they be removed from society

so they can’t harm anyone else,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division.

Judge Mariani sentenced Walcyzk to a 30-year prison term, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release, pay $2,900 in restitution to the victim, and forfeit any assets involved in the commission of the crimes, including over $3,000 in proceeds from selling admission to the child pornography live streams.