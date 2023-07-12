CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly man out of $10,000, on the phone.

According to PSP on June 26 around 1:25 p.m., a 71-year-old man received a phone call from an unknown person who identified themselves as a Social Security Administration Agent.

Troopers say the suspect told the man he had been implicated as a drug lord and a money launderer and the victim was told to follow specific instructions to clear his name including:

Step One: The victim was to remain on his phone, go to the bank and withdraw all of his money.

Step Two: The suspect told the victim to keep his phone in his pocket and ask the teller to withdraw all of his money, a total of $10,000, from his account so he can pay cash bills.

Step Three: The victim was instructed to go to the Stroud Mall, find a Bitcoin ATM, and deposit the money.

Steph Four: The victim then sent the actor a photo of his driver’s license, ATM receipt, and screen code.

In total, the victim lost a total of $10,000 due to the phone scam. Police are reminding everyone to keep their personal information private. And also ask anyone with information to contact PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.