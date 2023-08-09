SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has pleaded guilty to passing over $2,600 of counterfeit cash in Lackawanna, Lycoming, and Columbia counties.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 35-year-old Brandon Williams of New Jersey pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit bills in multiple stores in the NEPA area.

Investigators said Williams passed $1,400 in counterfeit cash at Michaels store in Dickson City on April 20, 2022, and passed $750 later that same day at CVS Pharmacy located on Green Ridge Street in Scranton.

Then on April 23, 2022, Williams passed $280 in counterfeit bills at Walmart in Montoursville, $160 at Weis Market in Montoursville, and tried to pass additional counterfeit cash at Dollar Tree in Bloomsburg but was unsuccessful.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each charge is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.