SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has pleaded guilty to selling 40 grams of fentanyl across Luzerne County.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Lee Crawford, 61, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty Monday to distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Police say Crawford admitted to conspiring with a co-defendant, John Williams, 43, of Kingston, and others, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in the Luzerne County area between July 2020 and February 2021.

Investigators stated they made several purchases of fentanyl from Crawford and then obtained a search warrant for Crawford’s residence in Wilkes-Barre, where an amount of fentanyl was

seized.

Williams previously pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and is awaiting sentencing.

Crawford faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison, up to a maximum sentence of life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.