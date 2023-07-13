EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Jamaican national pleaded guilty to charges relating to his participation in a phony sweepstakes scheme that targeted elderly victims.

According to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Damone D. Oakley, 41, of Jamaica, admitted he sought to unlawfully enrich himself through a fraudulent sweepstakes scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.

Police stated Oakley’s victims received mailings, text messages, or phone calls in which they were falsely told they won millions of dollars and luxury vehicles in a sweepstakes, but first needed to pay taxes and fees in order to claim their winnings.

Oakley victims used wire transfers, direct bank deposits, the U.S. Postal Service, and private commercial mail carriers to send money directly to Oakley, as well as to individuals in the United States and elsewhere who served as intermediaries and transmitted the money to Oakley, as stated in court documents.

Victims never received any “winnings.” Oakley defrauded his victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars during the course of the scheme.

Oakley pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud and two counts of wire fraud.