WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charles Bierly has pled guilty to homicide charges for his involvement in the murder of Judith Comisky who was found stabbed to death in her Wilkes-Barre home.

Charles Bierly and James Alberto were charged with homicide for the murder of 52-year-old Comisky after she was found stabbed in September 2021 at her home on Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Bierly entered a plea at the start of his trial Monday pleading guilty to criminal homicide 3rd-degree, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to the affidavit, in September 2021 friends of Comisky called 911 when they found her dead on the kitchen floor. A roommate renting from Comisky informed police of possible suspects.

As stated in the affidavit, Alberto lived with Comisky until they had a falling out two weeks prior to her death. A witness stated Comisky and Alberto had physical arguments in the past about drugs and money.

Security footage showed Alberto and Bierly meeting up at a nearby gas station about a half-hour before the murder. When police questioned Bierly, he said Alberto threatened to kill him and his girlfriend unless he killed Comisky.

According to court documents, Bierly told police after he killed Comisky he threw the knife and gun into the Susquehanna River.

Alberto’s trial for the murder of Judith Comisky is on May 30.