SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man pleaded guilty to possession of a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 36, of Shenandoah, admitted to possessing a loaded Walther .380 caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The charges stem from an incident in December 2021 where investigators arrested Perez-Rodriguez for a violation of the conditions of his state parole.

Police say Perez-Rodriguez was found in possession of a loaded Walther .380 caliber pistol, an additional 35 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition, packets of fentanyl for distribution, packages of methamphetamine for distribution, and $875.

Perez-Rodriguez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of life, a term of supervised release, and a fine