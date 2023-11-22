EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man has pled guilty to committing multiple bank robberies across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Damen Drakeford, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, admitted to committing four bank robberies, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, in July 2023.

Police say Drakeford admitted to robbing the following institutions:

Fulton Bank, Netcong, New Jersey, on July 7, 2023

Provident Bank, Fair Lawn, New Jersey, on July 11, 2023

Fidelity Bank, Upper Mount Bethel Township, Pennsylvania, on July 11, 2023

M&T Bank, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on July 14, 2023

After the M&T Bank robbery, investigators stated Drakeford was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, after he led them on a high-speed vehicle chase, crashed his vehicle, and ran into the nearby woods.

A total of $32,988 was taken in the robberies.

Under federal law, for each of the robberies, Drakeford faces a maximum sentence of up to twenty years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.