LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is pleading guilty to animal abuse charges after a dog was found shot and tied to a tree.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, on January 31 the Clinton County SPCA was called to the 1700 block of Pine Mountain Road for an injured dog lying under bushes.

The SPCA stated officers located the dog, a brindle-colored female pitbull terrier, injured with visible open wounds. In the area near the dog was a pink leash tied to a tree and three bullet casings, officers say.

The Pine Creek Township Police Department was contacted as it was determined through x-rays the dog was shot two times.

The Clinton County SPCA posted images of the dog on their Facebook page to ask for donations and any information about the owner. Calls came in and police said they were able to identify the owner as James Standridge of Jersey Shore.

Investigators arrested and charged Standridge after he admitted to tying his dog, Luna, to a tree and shooting her. In court, Standridge spoke about his reasoning for shooting his dog, claiming the dog attacked his older dog in the house in front of his children and that was why he decided to shoot her, according to the DA.

Luna, who was renamed Lucky after she was taken in as a foster dog, suffered a shattered humerus bone and has undergone surgery.

Standridge entered guilty pleas Tuesday for aggravated cruelty to animals by torture and aggravated cruelty to animals by inflicting serious bodily injury or death. His sentencing is scheduled for June.