SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man police said was involved in a 2019 rampage through Scranton has pled guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Detectives said Zodi Oprisko opened fire on a vehicle while traveling on I-84 on April 25, 2019, and several hours later, he held his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot a man, later identified as Len Floyd, in the face.

According to court documents, Oprisko pled guilty to attempted murder and attempted aggravated assault for shooting Len Floyd and firing shots toward two men in a car on I-84.

Oprisko had been charged with kidnapping as well, but that charge has been withdrawn.

In the guilty plea, Oprisko claimed he had never been in a mental institution.

He is currently held in Lackawanna County Prison without bail.