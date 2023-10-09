EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Montgomery County man has pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine in Susquehanna County.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Tylee Brown, 38, of Norristown, Montgomery County, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, October 3, before the US. District Court Mariani, to the charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brown admitted to possessing between 1.5 kilograms and 5 kilograms of high-quality crystal methamphetamine for further distribution in the Susquehanna County area in April 2020.

The charges against Brown stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Under federal law, the offense carries a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison, and up to a maximum sentence of life in prison, a term of supervised release following the prison term, and a fine.