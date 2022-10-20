SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Pennsylvania.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Williams, 42 from Kingston, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee Crawford, 59 from Wilkes-Barre, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County between July 2020 and February 2021.

Williams faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.

Officials said the charges against Crawford are still pending.