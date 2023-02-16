STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday after being charged with a ‘straw purchase’ of a firearm.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, straw purchasing is when one person buys a gun for someone who is unable to purchase their own gun legally.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday, 26-year-old Dashae Simmons, of Pittston, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, February 15 to the charge of making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Simmons admitted to providing false information regarding a purchase made on June 24, 2020, of a .22 caliber pistol from Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitters in Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

Officials say the gun was later found by another person during the commission of a crime in Newark, New Jersey.

Under federal law, the maximum penalty is up to 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.