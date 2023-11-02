DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has pleaded guilty to his charges after stabbing a woman in the neck in 2022.

In August of 2022, 28/22 News reported that Kevin Michael McDermott stabbed a woman in the neck at Viewmount Mall.

Court documents stated McDermott stabbed the victim in her neck while she was working with a customer then placed the knife in his pocket and began walking out the front door.

Officers say they found and arrested McDermott at the other end of the parking lot after locating his vehicle.

The victim suffered from a severe life-threatening injury to her neck.

McDermott pleaded guilty to the attempt of criminal homicide.