SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man from Monroe County pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a New Jersey man.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, admitted that in February 2021, he distributed ten bags of fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, in Effort, to an NJ man who later used the drugs and was found dead in his home the next morning.

Investigators say the victim’s cause of death was determined to be a fentanyl overdose caused by the drugs distributed to him by Luce.

Sentencing is not currently scheduled. Luce faces a mandatory sentence of 20 years imprisonment.