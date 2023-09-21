EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say, a Schuylkill County man has pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on September 21, that 51-year-old Javier Guzman from Pottsville pleaded guilty on September 20 to selling crystal methamphetamine.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Guzman admitted to possessing between 50 and 200 grams of ‘high-quality’ crystal methamphetamine in Schuylkill County in March 2022.

Officials mentioned under federal law, the maximum charge for this offense is up to 20 years in person, a term of supervision followed by a fine.