EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A previously deported citizen of Mexico pleaded guilty on Tuesday to offenses that include illegal reentry into the country, benefits fraud, and identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said, 30-year-old Pedro Hernandez-Romero, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to multiple offenses including illegal reentry of a removed alien, social security account fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Hernandez-Romero was previously deported and has pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States without authorization and later used the identity and social security number of a U.S. citizen to gain COVID-19-related benefits, including around $26K in Pennsylvania Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

The Department of Justice asks anyone with information about allegation of attempted COVID-19-related fraud to report it by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.