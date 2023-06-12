SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Court records state Liam O’Malley has pled guilty to furnishing a weapon that was used in the homicide of Joseph Roberson.

On Monday O’Malley pled guilty to:

Two counts of a person not to possess a firearm

Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize

Back in June 2022, a shooting left 17-year-old Joseph Roberson dead on the side of Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township.

Evan Daniel Wasko, 18, of Scranton was charged with homicide and Liam Patrick O’Malley, 18, has been charged in connection with the homicide of Roberson.

As stated in the affidavit, investigators say O’Malley illegally possessed two firearms that were purchased close to the date of the shooting. O’Malley admitted to police that he did have an AK-47 and a shotgun.

Police say Wasko purchased the weapons for O’Malley as he is not legally allowed to own a firearm due to being admitted to the First Hospital in Kingston, a psychiatric hospital, in 2020.

O’Malley’s sentencing date has not been set. Wasko’s trial on homicide charges will begin sometime in September.