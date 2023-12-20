EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An East Stroudsburg man has pleaded guilty regarding his role in making statements regarding straw purchases of firearms.

The United States Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Windall Mitchell, 34, of East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, pleaded guilty on Monday, December 18, before United States District Court Judge Munley, to the charge of conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the purchases of multiple firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Mitchell admitted to conspiring with his girlfriend, Yesenia Ramos, 43, of Stroudsburg, to provide false information to federally licensed firearms dealers regarding the purchases of 10 firearms between May 15, 2021, and June 14, 2022, in Monroe County.

Karam says the firearms were purchased from various federally licensed firearms dealers in Monroe County, including Dunkelberger`s Sports Outfitters in Stroudsburg and Brodheadsville, Pocono Mountain Firearms in Scotrun, The Gun Place in East Stroudsburg, and Lopez Firearms in Pocono Summit. The investigation began after one of the purchased firearms was recovered from another individual by police in New York City.

The maximum penalty under federal law for conspiring to make false statements to firearms dealers is 5 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.