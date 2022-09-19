TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Wyoming County announced Monday a man has pleaded guilty to charges regarding sex with a minor before a five-day trial was set to begin.

According to Wyoming County District Attorney Joseph Peters, Todd Alan Kendall, 54, of Factoryville, entered a guilty plea to charges of aggravated indecent assault without consent after being accused of having sex with a minor between the ages of 5 and 10 years old.

D.A. Peters states the guilty plea came in shortly before a jury was set up to begin a five-day trial.

“Let the message be clear that sexual offenses of any kind, but particularly involving children, will never be tolerated. We hear and believe the cries of these young victims, and we will pursue allegations aggressively with every tool available,” Peters said in a statement to Eyewitness News. “We left the courtroom this morning knowing that not only will this predator remain off the streets, but by virtue of the guilty plea, this brave, young victim was spared having to relive her trauma at trial.” Peters concluded, “We commend the work of our partners: Tunkhannock Borough Police Department, Children’s Advocacy Center, Victims Resource Center, Children and Youth and the Pa State Police, and we will continue in this team effort to protect our children.”

Kendall can face up to 20 years in prison and will register as a sexual offender under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life. A sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.