WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Warrior Run man, who was accused of sexually assaulting two young girls for years, pleaded guilty on Monday.

According to Hanover Township police, Carlos C. Hazard, 37, was arrested in November 2021 after the PA Childline reported Hazard had been sexually abusing two underage girls for several years.

The criminal complaint reads that Hazard forced the two girls into performing sexual acts while he played pornography in the background.

The complaint also states the first victim says she was 10 years old when the sexual abuse began while the second victim says she was seven or eight years old the first time the abuse occurred.

Court papers say the sexual abuse continued until Hazard was arrested in 2021 when the first victim was 17 and the second victim was 14.

One victim told Children and Youth Services that Hazard would buy the girls things in exchange for performing lewd acts on him, investigators say.

“That’s just how it went,” the victim stated.

Hazard pleaded guilty to rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Judge Vough ordered an evaluation of Hazard by the Sexual Offender Assessment Board to see if he qualifies as a violent sexual predator.

Hazard was remanded back to the Luzerne County Correction Facility where he remains without bail.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023.