WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who police say was involved in a shooting at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center where he allegedly shot at a crowd earlier this year has pleaded guilty to his charges.

On Monday, Shalik Aiken pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

Wilkes-Barre police say, on February 2, around 9:00 p.m., Aiken, 25, opened fire during an argument in the parking lot of Chacko’s Bowling Center.

According to a criminal complaint, an argument broke out between two groups of males inside the bowling alley.

The argument moved to the parking lot, at which time police say Aiken fired several shots from a handgun toward the front entrance of Chacko’s.





Detectives say they found Aiken with an injury to his leg and arm after being shot.

Several vehicles were struck. Aiken suffered gunshot wounds to his finger, arm, and leg and at first, told police he acted in self-defense, but detectives say there was no evidence.

The charges of second, simple assault, and reckless endangerment were withdrawn.