EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting two law enforcement officers during the breach and riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, of Mechanicsburg, PA, pleaded guilty in Washington D.C. to two counts of assaulting and resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

The press release reads that on January 6, 2021, Shively attended a rally at the Ellipse and proceeded to walk to the U.S. Capitol, where he illegally entered the property. He got through broken-down police barriers and went up the steps of the Capitol.

Officers say while Shively was there he assaulted one officer by hitting the officer’s hand, head, and shoulder areas. While he assaulted another officer by grabbing their jacket and yelling at the officer. Due to his actions at the Capitol, Shively was arrested on January 19, 2021, in Harrisburg, PA.

As the press release states, Shively is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3, 2023, and faces a maximum of eight years in prison on each of the two felony charges, as well as fines. A federal district court judge will decide Shively’s sentence after hearing the details of the case.

Officals say that within the 20 months since January 6, 2021, more than 870 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol, including over 265 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with tips or information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).