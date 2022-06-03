SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Julian J. Levons of Henryville, Monroe County, pleaded guilty mid-trial to laundering COVID-19 relief loan funds gained through fraudulent means.

Officials said the trial started on May 31, 2022 and abruptly ended when Levons entered the guilty plea on June 2.

Levons was charged with obtaining two loans worth approximately $300,000 from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, and attempting to obtain a third loan worth approximately $150,000.

Court documents allege Levons forged revenue and expense figures for two small businesses he and his wife owned.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Levons allegedly used the COVID-19 relief funds to pay down a high interest rate line of credit and also pay off a mortgage on a rental property.

Investigators from the FBI say they seized more than $210,000 in fraudulently obtained EIDL funds from bank accounts under Levons’ control.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these charges is 30 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.