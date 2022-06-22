ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Jim Martin announces a man’s guilty plea in Allentown for a fatal crash that occurred in 2021 that killed two.

According to officials, Lazarus Roldan, 32, of Allentown, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and a felony in the second degree for accidents involving death/leaving the scene.

As stated in the release, the guilty plea follows a January 1, 2021 crash that occurred at 2:44 a.m. on South 8th Street and Public Road.

Officers on the scene say two vehicles were involved, a BMW and a Trailblazer. According to police the BMW had four occupants including Kisha Cora, 22, and Aechediel Omar Rivera Cora, 1, who were both later pronounced dead.

Investigators state the BMW was traveling north on South 8th Street and the Trailblazer was traveling on that same street southbound. Police say the Trailblazer lost control and entered the northbound lane, striking the driver’s side of the BMW.

According to the release, once Roland was encountered by an off-duty trooper he fled from the scene.

Roldan is scheduled for sentencing on September 1, 2022.