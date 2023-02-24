Police say the man became angry while he was using a motorized cart and it stopped working

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say pulled a gun on a Walmart employee over a disabled motorized cart.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 9:56 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart in Hazle Township for a man that allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument with an employee.

Through an investigation, police said a man, identified as Richarzon Rosario-Polanco, 24, of Hazleton, became angry while he was using a motorized cart and it stopped working.

Rosario-Polanco gained access to an employee’s radio and began yelling and cursing for a new cart, investigators stated.

Walmart employees rushed over to Rosario-Polanco and he began to yell and threaten to assault one employee, according to court documents.

As stated in the affidavit, the employee tried to de-escalate the situation and at this point, Rosario-Polanco took out a black Glock 26 from his jacket and threatened the employee with it.

Rosario-Polanco got onto a motorized cart and rode away from the employees. State police were then called and Rosario-Polanco was placed into custody.

Authorities are charging Rosario-Polanco with terrorist threats, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment of another person.