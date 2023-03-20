FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police said a man had around $4,000 stolen from him due to a fake computer hack and a “Bitcoin ATM” machine.

According to PSP on Wednesday, March 15, just before 10:15 a.m., state troopers responded to Evergreen Road in Clinton County for a ‘possible theft by deception.’

PSP says upon arrival, troopers determined the victims were scammed out of $3,900 after being told their computer was hacked by China. But, making a payment at a “Bitcoin” machine would “make it right,” court papers say.

Troopers urge anyone with information regarding this incident should contact PSP-Lamar at 570-726-6000 and reference incident number PA23-334898.

Law enforcement says anyone contacted by phone, social media, or any means of communication should be skeptical of the person on the other end. Especially, if they say they’re from a large company with the government and payments are accepted using “Bitcoin ATMs.”

PSP says anyone who believes they’ve received a scam call, should immediately contact their local police department before they take any action or any money is sent.