CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say a Monroe County man lost $500 in a Publisher’s Clearing House (PCH) sweepstakes scam.

PSP says on Monday, October 3, just before 4:00 p.m., the victim, a 69-year-old man from Effort, called Monroe County State Troopers to report he had been a victim of a scam.

Law enforcement states the victim received a check, in the amount of $12.5 million from someone claiming to be from PCH who said he won a sweepstakes contest. The victim was told to send $31,000 worth of prepaid gift cards to receive the full prize.

According to a press release, the victim purchased and sent $500 worth of gift cards by providing the identification numbers, before realizing he was being scammed.

State Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

For a comprehensive list of ways to avoid PCH scams, visit the official PCH website. If you receive something from PCH you believe to be fraudulent, fill out this PCH scam form.