NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man fell victim to a scam where the suspect pretended to be Mark Zuckerberg to gain $30,000.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, between July 1 and November 25, a 47-year-old man was scammed out of $30,000.

PSP said the victim gave the money to the suspect through multiple gift cards.

Police learned the suspect was claiming to be Mark Zuckerberg the owner of Facebook.