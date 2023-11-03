SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been arrested after a deadly shooting in Sunbury that killed a man.

A central Pennsylvania community is in shock after a man is found shot to death on one of its main streets.

Police were called to the scene around 11:30 last night after eyewitnesses reported a man was lying unresponsive in the street after being shot multiple times.

The victim Eliud Marrero Morales was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to court documents Eliud and Jose were arguing about a girl.

Investigators say the argument started with a phone call while the two men were driving. Jose was joined by Armando in his vehicle. Then, the men met here on Market Street where the argument turned deadly. With police saying Jose shot and killed Eliud.

After the shots were fired Jose got back into his vehicle with Armando and drove to Armando’s home. Investigators say Armando then hid the murder weapon in a plastic bag.

The Sunbury Police Department says they were able to handle the situation quickly with the help of Pennsylvania State Police.

“We’re tackling the crime as we can, with the manpower that we have. And I think this resolution that we came to today with the team working together, we were quick to act and we had both individuals in custody in a rather quick time,” said Acting Chief Travis Bremigen Sunbury.

According to law enforcement, the incident happened in the 400 block of Market Street in Sunbury around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police tell 28/22 News the victim, Eluid Marrero Morales, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say they have arrested Jose David Justino Morales and charged him with criminal homicide, and aggravated assault. A second suspect, Armando Antonio Penna-Alvayero, was arrested and charged with unsworn falsification to authorities.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.