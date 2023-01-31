WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead in Wilkes-Barre Monday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Monday around 11:53 p.m., officers were called to the area of Coal Street and Logan Court for reports of shots being fired.

As police were responding they say a second call came in for a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Coal and North Meade Street.

Once on the scene, officers said they found the man with a gunshot wound and used life-saving measures until the paramedics transported the victim to the hospital. However, police said he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting stems from an ongoing dispute between the victim and another group of suspects.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office says the manner of death and identification of the victim is pending investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division at 570-208-4228 or Lieutenant Matt Stash at 570-208-0911.