SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department have charged a man they say was involved in a fatal 2022 crash.

On September 8, 2022, the Scranton Police Department and Scranton Fire Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Vine Street.

Police say Cristhian Cardona Ortiz was driving with Carlos Hernandez down Harrison Avenue before stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Vine Street.

Ortiz proceeded into the intersection when they were struck in the passenger side of their vehicle by a car driven by William H. Kent with Cecile Bonneford as the passenger, according to the affidavit.

Police say the force of the impact forced Ortiz’s car down Harrison Avenue, striking a utility pole, then a parked vehicle, before flipping onto the passenger side of the car, entrapping Hernandez.

First responders say they arrived on the scene and were able to free Hernandez before transporting him and Ortiz to Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Just over three weeks later on September 23, police said Hernandez was pronounced dead.

The affidavit says Kent is facing multiple charges filed on February 22, 2023, involving the crash, including careless driving, failure to stop and give aid, and homicide by vehicle.

Kent was processed and released with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 31.