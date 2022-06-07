SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man with driving under the influence after an investigation was conducted into a four-car crash on I-80.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on May 20 at 11:40 p.m. a crash involving four vehicles occurred on I-80 W in Smithfield Township.

PSP says after an investigation they arrested a 37-year-old man from Greentown, he was not identified.

The man was taken into custody and charged with DUI and drug possession. Investigators did not report any injuries in the crash.