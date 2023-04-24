WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre police are investigating a shooting that injured one man at the Sherman Hills Apartment Complex.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Saturday, April 22 around 12:45 p.m. officers were called to the Sherman Hills Apartment for a gunshot victim.

Police say the investigation revealed the incident involved two men who know each other. One man was shot and investigators did not say if the suspect was in custody.

Officers believe it was an isolated incident and does not appear to be a danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division c/o Lt. Matt Stash at 570-208-0911 or Detective Kevin Andres at 570-208-4128.