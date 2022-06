SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Javier Guzman, age 50, from Pottsville was indicted on May 17 for methamphetamine trafficking.

US Attorney John C. Gurganus said the indictment charges Guzman with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute high-quality methamphetamine on March 2 and March 10 in Schuylkill County.

The indictment was unsealed following Guzman’s arrest.