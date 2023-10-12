STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local man whose been in jail since 2010 was back in court Thursday claiming his fifth amendment rights have been violated.

Philip Vonville was charged with the murder of Chris Hernandez in September 2009.

In 2010, Vonville was convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 20 to 40 years in Monroe County Prison, and In 2019, Vonville petitioned for a retrial.

Vonville, who is currently representing himself, claims he killed Hernandez in self-defense after a family confrontation broke out. Vonville will be back in Monroe County Court on Friday.