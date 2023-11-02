WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he shot a woman in the shoulders in her home.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 9:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on West Chestnut Street for reports of a man threatening to shoot an 11-year-old and his mother.

Police say, 38-year-old Edwin Heredia Ortiz II also known as “Eno” allegedly shot the victim in the back of the shoulder in the kitchen of her home.

Court documents state Oritz went to the home earlier that morning to get his PS5 and began yelling at the kid about hurting him and his mother.

While Oritz was in the house he told the 11-year-old he had a gun and proceeded to show him a black firearm under his shirt, as stated in the affidavit.

Wilkes-Barre police said the child heard yelling and banging downstairs coming from Oritz and the mother. Police note the child later heard gunshots.

Investigators stated the victim said when she heard Oritz making threats towards her and her son she turned to grab a weapon to defend herself when she felt something hard hit her back.

Officers say upon arrival they saw Ortiz walking down the driveway toward a vehicle and commanded him to stop before placing him in custody. Officials note the firearm has not yet been located.

Ortiz has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, reckless endangering another person.