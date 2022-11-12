DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dallas Township police have a man in custody they say barricaded himself in a home with a firearm overnight.

Officials said they responded to a residence in Dakota Woods for a domestic dispute around 11:30 p.m. on November 11.

Once on scene, police say witnesses told officers Todd Bebo, 51, barricaded himself in the house with a gun after firing into the air outside. All nearby residents were evacuated for safety precautions.

First responders say they contacted Pennsylvania State Police SERT to assist with Bebo.

According to a press release from the Dallas Township Police Department, Bebo peacefully surrendered to officers around 5:20 a.m. Saturday morning and was safely taken into custody.

Bebo is facing one count of terroristic threats to cause serious public inconvenience. He is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $100,000 cash bail.