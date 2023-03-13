SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the head in Scranton.

According to Detective Lieutenant Robert Brenzel, officers were called to the area of Shultz Court between Mulberry and Linden streets around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Lieutenant Brenzel says one person was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

Several intersections were blocked off including Mulberry Street while police canvassed the area.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton police.