TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun.

According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with a 39-year-old woman.

Police say the argument turned violent when Fletcher placed a gun under the woman’s chin. The woman was able to escape and leave the scene safely, according to police reports.

Fletcher is being held at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.