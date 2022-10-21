CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 55-year-old man was contacted over the phone by an unknown man pretending to be a trooper.

PSP say that the man received a phone call on October 13 around 1:00 p.m., from an unidentified man pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. He told the victim that he failed to provide a secondary DNA sample at the local state police barracks and a warrant was issued.

Troopers say that the victim asked the caller for more information, and the caller instructed him to wait for his supervisor who would speak with him. At this point, the victim, suspicious, hung up and called the State Police Fern Ridge barracks.

Police have no further information at this time.