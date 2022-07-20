WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made for a man wanted on drug charges. Police say he was known to be homeless after they condemned a house he lived in for alleged brothel activity.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, Devan Sterusky, 27, was wanted by police for an incident in March 2022 where he was found unconscious in a laundry room on Main Street.

Police say Sterusky was found with a needle near him and provided false identification to officers on the scene.

As of Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. Sterusky was arrested after law enforcement said he resisted arrest twice.

Sterusky was known to Wilkes-Barre Township police for an incident in 2021 where several were arrested and a house was condemned after police shut down what they called a “house of prostitution” and drug dealing.

Inside the residence, investigators say they found drugs such as Krokodil, crack, fentanyl, heroin, and multiple unidentified pills. Officers also say they discovered rates and prostitution services posted on a wall inside.

The release said several people fled the home when police arrived. One of them was Sterusky, however, he and the others were arrested outside.