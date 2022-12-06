SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who pled guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault in September was sentenced to a maximum of 39 years and two months in prison on Tuesday.

According to the Lackawanna County Clerk of Judicial Records, Judge Barrasse sentenced Zodi Oprisko to serve at least 18 years and four months and at most 39 years and two months in state prison for shooting one person and shooting at two others in 2019.

Officials said Oprisko was sentenced to serve 250 months of probation after release as well.

Investigators said Oprisko opened fire on a vehicle while traveling on I-84 on April 25, 2019, and several hours later, he held his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot a man, later identified as Len Floyd, in the face.

Court officials tell Eyewitness News the victim’s family was present in court today to testify as to why Oprisko deserves the maximum sentence.

Oprisko had been charged with kidnapping as well, but that charge was withdrawn.