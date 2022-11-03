A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced on Wednesday for fentanyl trafficking and firearm charges.

Officials said Arron Gray, 37 from Ashland, was sentenced to 93 months in prison for several charges relating to drug trafficking.

Investigators say Gray pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges in June 2020 but fled from law enforcement when scheduled to appear in court.

In April 2021, U.S. Marshals and Pennsylvania State Police say they located Gray at a rental property in Snyder County and seized fentanyl, a pistol, various pistol magazines and ammo, small quantities of other controlled substances, and $7,000 cash.

This sentencing was given by U.S. Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.