EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A West Hazleton man has been sentenced to prison for trafficking large amounts of “crystal meth.”

The United States Attorneys Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday that Yerigardy Tejeda-Zoquier, 23, of West Hazleton, Luzerne County, was sentenced on Thursday, December 21, to almost 6 years in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Tejeda-Zoquier previously pleaded guilty and admitted to possessing between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of highly pure crystal methamphetamine for further distribution in the Luzerne County and Carbon County areas in 2021.

Investigators say they purchased crystal methamphetamine from Tejeda-Zoquier on multiple occasions between January and March 2021, in both Luzerne and Carbon Counties, and then seized additional crystal methamphetamine from two vehicles utilized by Tejeda-Zoquier.