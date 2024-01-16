EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lebanon County man was sentenced to almost 9 years in prison for drug and firearms offenses.

The United States Attorneys Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday that Warionex Martinez-Medina, 35, of Lebanon County, was sentenced on Thursday, January 11 to over 8 years in prison for attempting to possess with intent to distribute around 2 kilograms of cocaine and possessing a firearm.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Martinez-Medina previously admitted to accepting a package that he believed contained over 2 kilograms of cocaine.

Law enforcement says a search warrant was executed at Martinez-Medina`s Lebanon residence, where a loaded handgun, was found along with drug-packaging materials, and over $123,000.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police.